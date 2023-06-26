With a recommendation from a friend and former teammate, the window of Keegan Whitaker’s baseball career remained open.
Joined by family, friends and coaches, the Ider High School graduate signed as a preferred walk-on with the baseball team at Wallace Community College Selma on Sunday afternoon.
Following Whitaker’s May graduation, things came together quickly for him and WCCS.
“Peyton Hood mentioned me and his coach asked for me to come try out one day,” Whitaker said.
Hood, a 2022 Ider graduate, signed a full-ride scholarship with WCCS after a successful offseason workout last year. Whitaker’s longtime teammate let his WCCS coach know that there was another Ider baseball player looking to continue his playing career. Fort Payne’s Eli Kirby also signed with WCCS last year.
WCCS, coached by Frank Elliot, competes in the Alabama Community College Conference.
Whitaker scored an AHSAA Class 2A honorable mention selection for the 2023 Alabama Sports Writers All-State baseball team this season. The right-hander delivered 54 2/3 innings, surrendering 24 runs on 27 hits, while walking 14 and striking out 95 against 225 batters faced and maintaining a 1.409 ERA. He was also selected to the 2023 All-DeKalb County baseball team.
“We always felt like we had a chance to win whenever (Whitaker) was on the mound,” Hornets coach Casey Gaddis said.
Whitaker and the Hornets made a deep postseason run in 2022, appearing in the 2A state quarterfinal round before being eliminated by Mars Hill Bible in a best-of-three series. Whitaker helped Ider capture back-to-back DeKalb County Varsity Baseball Tournament runners-up in his junior and senior seasons.
Gaddis said Whitaker has been one of those players who does a good job of working solo, doing what he can to stay sharp and improve.
“We were playing a non-area game at Ider when Keegan was a freshman and we brought him in for the last two or three innings,” Gaddis said. “I remember the coach at third base saying, ‘Coach Gaddis, you’ve got a good one there. How old is he?’ I said, ‘He’s a freshman.’”
From his freshman year forward, Whitaker helped the Hornets win several important games. He got called to deliver crucial innings on the mound as a sophomore after a teammate was injured.
In his sophomore year, Whitaker won Game 2 against Section, which clinched the 2-seed for the state postseason. As a junior, Whitaker contributed to the Hornets’ deep playoff run into the state quarterfinals.
“(Whitaker) has all of the intangible stuff,” Gaddis said. “He’s a little fiery; that’s a good thing as long as you can control it.”
Whitaker said he plans to add body weight to his 5-foot-11 frame and work to join the baseball team at Auburn University when he transfers there after his two-year stint at Selma.
Having played baseball since age 7, Whitaker said playing pitcher and catcher are his two favorite positions in a career spent playing all over and around the diamond.
Whitaker said he plans to major in agronomy, a branch of agriculture dealing with crop production and soil management.
“I knew that I’d like the agribusiness side of it because I like being outside,” he said. “I just felt like it would be easy and I wouldn’t hate it one bit.”
