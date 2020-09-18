Fort Payne splits tri-match at Scottsboro

The Fort Payne volleyball team took a 3-1 loss to Scottsboro in a Class 6A, Area 15 match, before sweeping Kate Duncan Smith (DAR) 2-0 in a non-area match at Scottsboro High School on Thursday.
In the match against Scottsboro, Cooper Garrett had 19 assists, eight kills and four blocks, Braden Barksdale contributed 28 digs and Macie Hammon added eight digs, six kills and two aces for Fort Payne (14-14, 1-2 Class 6A, Area 15).
Lily Jackson finished with a double-double of 10 kills and 10 digs, Natalie Hotalen added 12 assists and seven digs and Sophie Beason had six kills in Fort Payne’s loss.
Barksdale had 15 digs, Garrett added 10 assists and six kills and Jackson chipped in five kills and four aces in Fort Payne’s win against DAR. Hammon and Beason had five kills apiece and Hotalen had 10 assists.
Fort Payne returns to action with a home tri-match Tuesday, hosting Geraldine and Ider at 4 p.m.
