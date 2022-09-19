Fort Payne tore through three straight matches to finish as silver bracket champions at the 2022 Battle for Supreme Courts Tournament in Guntersville on Saturday.
• Geraldine improved its record to 20-8 through the weekend.
The Bulldogs defeated Pisgah and Southside twice, in addition to topping Fort Payne and Donoho. Losses came against Lawrence County and New Hope.
In the span of a week, Brooklyn Hall paced Geraldine with 57 kills, 15 digs, 13 blocks, four aces and one assist. Zoey Faulkner registered 69 assists with 20 digs, six kills and four aces, Bella Pettis added 83 digs, 37 kills, 11 assists, seven aces and three blocks and Kaleigh Butler chipped in 45 kills, 14 blocks and nine digs. Kentlei Rogers contributed 35 kills with 10 digs, four blocks and one assist, Emma Baker had 65 assists, 19 digs, seven kills and six aces and Hallie Burns added 72 digs, 12 assists, eight aces and three kills. Jodie Willis recorded 39 digs, 20 aces and one assist, while Jaycee Berrong dished out 31 assists with three aces and one kill and block. Emma Stephenson finished with 11 kills, nine blocks and digs and two assists, and Madison Gentry had seven digs and one kill.
• Collinsville fell 3-0 at West End last Thursday.
Sofia Bustos finished the match with nine digs, three kills and two aces for Collinsville (5-16, 1-2 Class 2A-Area 13). Rylee Tillery contributed seven assists with four digs and one ace, Sophia Wills added 14 digs with two kills and Kristina Johnson collected 15 digs, while Chloe Davis had five blocks, three digs and one kill.
