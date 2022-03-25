Fort Payne's Sherrill signs with Montevallo for track and field

Fort Payne’s Patrick Sherrill, who stars as a sprinter and jumper for the boys track and field team, signed a national letter of intent with the University of Montevallo during a ceremony at Fort Payne High School on Thursday morning.
Montevallo is an NCAA Division II school located in Montevallo, Ala.
