Sylvania's Aiden Parham rushed 16 times for 168 yards and a touchdown last Friday night.
The sophomore running back received 32.4% of the online vote as The Times-Journal Player of the Week, presented by Bobby Ledbetter's Twin City Used Cars.
Parham and the Rams took down then- No. 4-ranked Pisgah 34-7 at Sam Kenimer Stadium.
The Rams improved to a 4-1 overall record with the victory.
Parham and teammate Braiden Thomas combined for 315 yards rushing and three scores.
