PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Plainview captures area title

Jonah Williams and Cole Millican each made four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, as Plainview romped past Asbury 91-45 and claimed the Class 3A, Area 14 championship in Rainsville on Thursday night.
Levi Brown and Luke Smith added 10 points apiece for the Bears (17-5, 6-0 3A, Area 14) at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
The Bears shot 14 for 21 from 3-point range. Asbury was 6 of 18 from long distance.
Plainview led 21-10 at the end of the first quarter and 47-21 at halftime. The Bears outscored the Rams 31-12 in the third period.
Geraldine 70, Collinsville 43:
Connor Johnson drilled four 3-point baskets and paced Geraldine’s balanced outing with 16 points in a 70-43 victory against Collinsville at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Tuesday night.
Jaxon Colvin scored 15 points with four rebounds and assists, Colton Lusher added 10 points and five rebounds and Carlos Mann chipped in eight points, 11 assists and five steals for the Bulldogs (10-5, 5-0 Class 3A, Area 12).
Alex Garcia paced the Panthers with 22 points. He was the only Collinsville player to score in double figures.
The Bulldogs led 31-16 at the half and 56-30 by the end of the third period.
Sylvania 52, Fyffe 47:
Brody Smith’s 13 points led a balanced offensive performance for Sylvania in a 52-47 win against Class 3A, Area 14 foe Fyffe at Mike Cochran Gymnasium in Fyffe on Tuesday night.
Drake Whisenant scored 11 points, Ryan Bullock added 10 points and Sawyer Hughes nine points for the Rams (5-15, 2-4 3A, Area 14).
For the Red Devils, Lucas Jones scored 13 points, Kyle Dukes had 10 points and Tyler Stephens finished with eight points.
Sylvania held a 24-19 halftime advantage and led 32-31 by the end of the third period. Bullock scored eight of his 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers.
