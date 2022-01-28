Ider’s Seals signs with Gadsden State

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Locations at higher elevations have already seen
around a half an inch to an inch and additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch is possible. Most areas at lower
elevations will only see a dusting to around a half an inch
accumulate.
* WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Marshall, Jackson and DeKalb
counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin TN
counties.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions will be likely at higher
elevations on the Cumberland Plateau, Lookout Mountain, and
Sand Mountain. Elsewhere there may be a few slick spots, mainly
on bridges and overpasses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
&&
