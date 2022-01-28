Ider’s Seals signs with Gadsden State

Pictured in front, from left, are Brooke Seals, Savannah Seals and Bill Seals; in back, is Ider varsity girls basketball head coach Jamie Pruett.

 Cheryl Boydston | ABC Photography

Ider High School’s Savannah Seals signed a national letter of intent to continue her education and basketball career at Gadsden State Community College during a signing ceremony Tuesday morning.

Seals surpassed the 1,000-point mark of her high school basketball career last season. 

