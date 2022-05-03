Geraldine wins area tourney opener

Gracey Johnson mashed a two-run home run, as top-seeded Geraldine defeated No. 4 Collinsville 7-4 in the first round of the AHSAA Class 3A, Area 13 Tournament in Geraldine on Monday afternoon.
The win advanced the Bulldogs (23-9-1) into a second-round matchup with No. 2 Hokes Bluff for a spot in the area title game. The Geraldine/Hokes Bluff game wasn’t completed before The Times-Journal went to press Tuesday. See championship-round results in Saturday’s edition.
Meanwhile, Collinsville (14-25) awaited the Geraldine/Hokes Bluff winner in the loser’s bracket for a championship-round matchup.
In the Geraldine/Collinsville game Monday, the Bulldogs plated two runs in the third inning and five in the fourth frame for a 7-0 advantage. The Panthers pushed across three runs in the top of the fifth in their comeback attempt.
Shelby Trester scattered three hits, including a double, with two runs scored for Geraldine. Katie Walters doubled and drove in two runs, and Cassie Burns plated a run with an RBI.
Lydia West tossed a complete game in the circle for the Bulldogs. She delivered 117 pitches, striking out eight, walking two and surrendering eight hits.
Collinsville’s Kayla Beene took the loss in the circle, allowing three hits for five runs with three strikeouts and walks in three innings.
Beene doubled on two hits at the plate and scored a run. Somer Stewart drove in a run on two hits and Destini Jones added two hits.
The Panthers followed the loss with a 14-8 win against No. 3-seeded Glencoe.
Collinsville amassed 16 hits and 11 RBIs while leaving 10 runners stranded in scoring position.
Ella Coker drove in three runs on four hits, Gracie Griggs doubled on three hits with three RBIs and two runs scored and Kristina Johnson doubled on two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored. Beene doubled on two hits and plated a run with an RBI, Jones scored three runs and doubled on two hits with an RBI and Sophia Wills plated three runs.
Stewart picked up the win, pitching six innings and allowing eight hits and runs with three walks and one strikeout.
Glencoe’s Jordyn Morris took the loss, surrendering five hits and runs with two strikeouts and walks across four innings.
Kaylee Higdon, Cayse Willett and Hailey Hanners each recorded a double for the Yellow Jackets.
