Tigers stave off Trojans for 3rd region win

Bryson Morgan and Jordan Burt scored two rushing touchdowns apiece and the Valley Head Tigers held off a comeback attempt by the Gaylesville Trojans for a 34-28 win Friday night.
The Tigers notched their third straight Class 1A, Region 7 win, improving to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in region play.
Valley Head led by as much as 21-8 after Burt ran for a 1-yard score with 4:50 left to play in the third, but the Trojans (3-2, 2-1) rallied from the deficit behind two rushing scores and one passing score from D.J. Lee.
Lee scored on a 5-yard run to pull Gaylesville within 21-14 in the final minute of the third before Morgan ran for his first touchdown of the night (a 5-yard score) with 9 minutes left in regulation.
Lee capped another Gaylesville drive with a 2-yard rushing score to make it 27-22 with 5:52 to play.
The Tigers struck again quickly with an 84-yard touchdown run by Morgan just seconds later.
Lee found Keylon Higgins for a 28-yard scoring connection with 1:44 remaining to pull within 34-28. The Trojans’ ensuing 2-point conversion attempt failed and Valley Head preserved its lead the rest of the way.
Eian Bain scored on a 42-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead, and Burt reached the end zone from a 33-yard run with 5:30 remaining in the first quarter.
Lee scored from 7 yards out on a run to give Gaylesville its first points and added a 2-point conversion toss to Higgins with 1:19 left in the opening half.
Noah Hulgan booted a 21-yard field goal to send the Tigers into the half with a 15-8 lead.
Valley Head hosts Ider in a non-region game next Friday.
