The Valley Head Tigers had a fast start at R.A. Hubbard Friday, but let an early lead slip away late and fell to 3-2 in regional play in the process.
The Tigers struck first Friday against the Chiefs when quarterback Jordan Burt scored on a 4-yard keeper to put Valley Head up 6-0 early.
That lead didn’t last for long though as R.A. Hubbard’s Domiryck Steward returned the following kickoff back for a touchdown to knot the score at 6-all.
The offensive fireworks stayed on display when Valley Head answered right back with a 65-yard touchdown run from Marlonn Trinidad to put the Tigers back in front 12-6.
After a stop from the Tigers’ defense, Burt struck again through the air on a 45-yard touchdown pass to Ian Blair to put Valley Head up 18-6 in the second quarter.
The Tigers’ defense put an end to two R.A. Hubbard drives by intercepting a pair of passes inside their own red zone to help Valley Head hold onto that 18-6 lead at halftime.
The second half belonged to the Chiefs though.
R.A. Hubbard had D.J. Wiggins score from a yard out to cut the Tigers’ lead to four. Wiggins later completed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Omar Napier to put the Chiefs ahead for good.
Cleveland Bibbs later added another touchdown for the Chiefs to make the final score 29-18.
The Tigers return home for their regional finale next week against Coosa Christian while R.A. Hubbard heads into their bye week.
