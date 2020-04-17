One play opens offensive options for Valley Head

(Editor’s note: This is the second installment in a series of stories about DeKalb County football coaches describing some of their favorite plays from this past season. The Times-Journal asked coaches from around the county to pick their favorite plays from this past season, illustrate them and describe why they stood out across the season.)
FORT PAYNE — Valley Head’s single-wing offense thrives on being able to beat defenders to a spot. The offensive formations are tight and the Tigers employ a simple running game philosophy: get more blockers in a target zone than the defense has defenders.
The Tigers use two tight ends with a fullback and a halfback aligned to the strong side of the formation. The primary play in the offense is one called 26 Power. The one play creates a multitude of options for the team to use to get the best of opposing defenses.
With 26 Power, Valley Head coach Heath Vincent said the halfback will receive the ball and run for the off-tackle gap. The play engages blockers to widen the gap, while creating additional options for the Tigers to advance the ball.
“The unique factor about the play is we can call three different types of blocking schemes depending on what type of defensive alignment we may have during the game,” Vincent said.
If the opposing defense over-compensates during the play and piles defenders into the off-tackle gap, Valley Head’s offense still has an option to create a seal and run a sweep play to the perimeter, counter with its quarterback or another skill position player along the backside or set up a play-action pass with the QB faking a handoff and opting to throw to an open receiver.
“This is such a grinding style of offense that this play may just hit for two or three yards early in the game,” Vincent said, “but will open up once the defense gets tired and it turns into larger runs deeper into the game.”
Valley Head’s program is built on the grinding style of play. This past season, the team’s motto was “Embrace the Grind.” Vincent said the players bought into the concept and carried it with them to the field each week.
The attitude allowed the Tigers’ offense to produce multiple 400-600-yard games of total offense.
Valley Head finished 6-5 with an appearance in the AHSAA Class 1A state playoffs this season. The Tigers fell 34-19 to Hackleburg in a first-round postseason contest.
