PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ider boys slide past Susan Moore

Jesse Massey led the Ider boys with 12 points, Austin Shirley added 11 points and Hunter Robinson and Brodie Chapman each finished with nine points in a 51-47 victory against Susan Moore in Ider on Monday night.
With the game tied at 38 entering the fourth quarter, the Hornets outscored the Bulldogs 13-9 to close the game.
Ider maintained a 24-20 advantage at halftime after trailing 17-13 at the start of the second period.
Logan Blackwell finished with a game-high 20 points for the Bulldogs, and Angel Pacheco had 16 points.
Plainview 67, Fairfield 53:
Cole Millican and Luke Smith scored 20 points apiece and Jonah Williams added 13 points as Plainview downed Fairfield 67-53 in its tournament finale in the First State Bank Shootout in Rainsville last Thursday night.
After holding a 30-25 lead at halftime, the Bears (14-5) extended their lead to 52-39 by the end of the third quarter at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
Millican shot 5 for 12 from 3-point range and dished out four assists, Smith chipped in five rebounds and Dylan Haymon added five rebounds.
Fairfield outrebounded the Bears 31-20 and Plainview finished with 21 turnovers to 17 for Fairfield.
GIRLS
Susan Moore 70, Ider 27:
Makinley Traylor scored 12 points to lead Ider in a 70-27 loss to Susan Moore in Ider on Monday night.
The Bulldogs sprinted to a 41-18 halftime advantage, allowing Ider nine third-quarter points and nothing in the fourth.
Susan Moore’s Cali Smallwood scored a game-high 24 points, Lani Smallwood scored 13 points and Marisa Bryan added 12 points.
Mountain Brook 62, Plainview 46:
Mylie Butler scored 11 points and Lauren Jimmerson had 10 points as Plainview took a 62-46 loss to Class 6A Mountain Brook in the Supreme Courts holiday tournament in Guntersville last Thursday.
Kami Sanders finished with eight points with six rebounds and Ali Price tallied seven rebounds for the Bears (14-6), who shot 26% (16 of 61) from the field, including 16% (6 of 37) from 3-point range.
Both sides finished with 31 rebounds and seven turnovers.
Mountain Brook led 19-12 by the end of the opening period, before pulling ahead 34-20 at intermission. Plainview cut the deficit to 10 points heading into the fourth quarter.
