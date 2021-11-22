PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Currie’s 21 points leads Sylvania girls past NSM

GIRLS
Sylvania 64, North Sand Mountain 46:
Leianna Currie finished with a game-high 21 points, Kirby Wisner scored 12 points and Lilley Frost added 10 as Sylvania romped past North Sand Mountain 64-46 in Higdon last Friday night.
The Rams improved to 2-1 after turning a six-point halftime lead into a 16-point advantage by the end of the third quarter of the win.
Ashley Shrader paced NSM (1-2) with 10 points and Kayden Reyes had seven points.
Sylvania led 18-9 at the end of the opening period. Currie made three 3-point baskets and Harlee Turner added another 3, while Anna Farmer and Emily McBride each chipped in a 2-pointer.
The Bison were limited to 13 second-half points.
Crossville 38, Woodville 32:
Kinsley Henderson paced Crossville with 15 points and Briseyda Gonzalez had 11 points in a 38-32 victory against Woodville at Crossville High School last Friday night.
Jessica Sirten led the Panthers (0-1) with 15 points and Alexis Brown added six points.
The Lions (2-3) fell behind 28-22 after being held to Haleigh Crump’s 2-point basket in the third period, but rallied with a 16-4 scoring effort in the fourth to win.
Gonzalez sank a pair of 3-pointers, Henderson made four free throws and Sofia Velazquez scored four points during the final stretch.
BOYS
North Sand Mountain 71, Sylvania 48:
Sawyer Hughes and Drake Whisenant each scored 11 points for Sylvania in a 71-48 loss in Higdon last Friday night.
The Rams (0-3) trailed 26-13 entering the second period and 56-27 at intermission.
NSM’s Derek Bearden scored 11 of his game-high 28 points in the first quarter and 12 in the second quarter. Chandler Sullivan added 19 points, Drue Carlton had 10 points and Kaleb Helton chipped in seven points.
Hughes drained a 3-pointer and finished the first quarter with seven points for Sylvania, and Whisenant and Joshua Scott each scored five points in the second period.
Woodville 61, Crossville 56:
Kaejuan Hatley led Crossville with a game-high 25 points and Ulises Figueroa chipped in 15 points in a 61-56 loss at Crossville High School last Friday night.
The Lions (0-5) trailed 35-20 at halftime, but outscored Woodville (1-0) 36-26 in the second half. Woodville managed just six points in the third quarter.
Hatley produced 13 of his 25 points in the final period for Crossville.
Samuel Peek led the Panthers with 17 points and Caleb Dolberry added 14 points.
