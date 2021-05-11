Lily Boswell pitched a shutout and allowed just one hit as No. 1-seeded Plainview defense backed her up and helped seal a 10-0 victory against No. 2-seeded Fyffe in five innings and the Class 3A, Area 14 Tournament title Friday.
The win propelled the 35-7-1 Bears into the AHSAA North Regional Tournament, where they will play Elkmont at 9 a.m. Friday at the Florence Sportsplex in Florence.
Finishing as area runners-up, the Red Devils (24-12-2) also advanced to the North Regional. They play Lauderdale County at 9 a.m. Friday in Florence.
In her winning pitching effort in the area final, Boswell accounted for seven strikeouts and walked none. She tossed 41 strikes in 51 total pitches.
Tessa Word homered on a fly ball to center field, scoring teammates Hannah Regula and Elaine Puckett in the process to give the Bears a 9-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lauren Jimmerson tacked on a single to plate Halle Brown from third base before the Red Devils closed the frame with a third out.
Plainview pushed across five runs in the second frame. Jada Hampton hit a double that scored two runs, before another runner scored on an Ali Price double. Abby Williams tripled to right field and gave Price the green light to score, making it 4-0. With two outs in play, Regula hit a hard ground ball to center field and Williams tagged home to extend the lead to 5-0.
A Puckett double plated a run in the fourth, setting the stage for Word’s home run.
Brown led all Plainview batters with a 3-for-3 outing and scored two runs. Word tallied three RBIs on two hits and scored two runs, Hampton had two hits and two RBIs with a run scored and Regula tacked on two hits with an RBI and a run scored.
The Bears finished with 13 hits and 10 RBIs.
Kendra Fay took the loss in the pitching circle for Fyffe. She surrendered nine hits and walked two in 3 1/3 innings of work.
In Thursday’s area semifinal round against Fyffe, Boswell threw a no-hitter while striking out 11 in a 10-0 win in six innings.
The Bears raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening inning. A Williams triple and a Regula single accounted for two runs before Word smashed a three-run home run over the center-field fence.
In the bottom of the sixth, Word ended the game with a solo homer to center.
Word batted 3 for 3, amassed seven RBIs and plated two runs. Regula was 3 for 4 with a double, scoring three runs and adding an RBI, Williams totaled two runs scored, two hits and two RBIs and Mia Tidmore added two doubles and scored a pair of runs.
In their first-round game of the area tournament, the Bears cashed in 10 runs in the opening frame and dusted No. 4 Asbury 15-0 in three innings Thursday.
Puckett, Regula and Word each produced home runs, while Williams and Kadie Brooks recorded a double apiece. Hampton, Regula, Tidmore and Mallory Lindsey contributed a double each.
Plainview collected 13 hits and RBIs.
Brown sat five and walked one while allowing one hit from the pitching circle.
Fyffe advanced to the area final by defeating No. 3 Sylvania 10-7 on Friday afternoon.
Olivia Wilks homered twice and doubled once, gaining four RBIs and scoring two runs in a 3-for-3 hitting performance for the Red Devils.
Wilks struck a fly ball over center field for a two-run homer in the top of the second inning, giving the Red Devils a 3-1 advantage.
Fyffe extended its advantage to 8-1 in the third frame, highlighted by another Wilks two-run homer to center field.
Sylvania plated four runs in the fourth inning in a comeback attempt. Anna Farmer singled to left field and scored a runner to cut the margin to 9-3 with one out in play, and Kenadie Lee singled to plate two teammates and pull the Rams within 9-6.
Alivia Hatch finished with two hits and scored two runs, Alyssa Webb contributed three runs and Lauren Webb had two RBIs.
Chloe Hatch tossed a complete game for the Red Devils. She scattered 11 hits, struck out five and walked one.
For Sylvania, Farmer gave up nine hits, retired 10 batters and walked one; she batted 4 for 4, tallying three runs and two RBIs. Lee had two RBIs on two hits.
