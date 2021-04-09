The Fort Payne tennis teams host the Class 6A, Section 8 tournament Tuesday, beginning at 9 a.m. at Fort Payne High School.
Fort Payne, Scottsboro, Arab, Buckhorn and Hazel Green will compete in the all-day event.
“It is a great opportunity for our school to host the tournament,” Wildcats coach Stormy Stevens said. “A lot of people have worked very hard for us to have the facilities that we do, so it will be nice to use them during our sectional tournament.
“The kids are really excited to host sectionals, and excited about the future of Fort Payne tennis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.