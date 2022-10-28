 Skip to main content
Panthers stave off No. 4 Tigers’ second-half rally
PREP FOOTBALL: Collinsville 27, Valley Head 22

Collinsville recovered an onside kick inside the final minute to stave off Class 1A No. 4-ranked Valley Head’s second-half comeback attempt for a 27-22 victory at Chad Hawkins Stadium on Thursday night.

The Panthers (8-2) closed the regular season with a senior night win, while simultaneously spoiling Valley Head’s bid for a perfect 10-0 regular-season record.

