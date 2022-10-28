Panthers stave off No. 4 Tigers’ second-half rally

Collinsville recovered an onside kick inside the final minute to stave off Class 1A No. 4-ranked Valley Head’s second-half comeback attempt for a 27-22 victory at Chad Hawkins Stadium on Thursday night.
The Panthers (8-2) closed the regular season with a senior night win, while simultaneously spoiling Valley Head’s bid for a perfect 10-0 regular-season record.
Mason McAteer was 5 of 8 for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and Keaton DeBoard carried 13 times for 72 yards with a touchdown and added two catches for 94 yards and another score for Collinsville. McAteer hit Gavin Lang for a 76-yard touchdown and Fernando Padilla for a 32-yard score.
For the Tigers (9-1), Eian Bain ran for 181 yards on 29 attempts with a 62-yard touchdown to rally his team from a 20-8 halftime deficit to within four points, following a Hunter Robinson 2-point conversion run, midway through the third.
Bain broke free for a long run to the right side in the final minute of regulation, setting up a 2-yard scoring dive by Robinson with 38 seconds remaining. A failed 2-point conversion kept the deficit at five points, then Collinsville recovered an ensuing onside kick attempt and ran out the clock.
Robinson rushed for 117 yards on 25 carries with two scores, and Ethan Webb had a 36-yard reception on the Tigers’ final scoring drive.
Collinsville had success scoring on long plays throughout the night.
McAteer hit DeBoard for a 76-yard catch-and-run touchdown with 4 seconds left in the opening half, pushing the Panthers to a 20-8 halftime advantage.
DeBoard rushed for a 41-yard scoring run with 8:54 remaining in the first period for the game’s first score.
After Collinsville forced a turnover on downs on its own 22-yard line, McAteer connected with Lang for a 76-yard catch-and-run score to make it a 13-0 advantage with 1:49 remaining in the first quarter.
Robinson punched in a 2-yard touchdown run less than a minute later. Bain added a 2-point conversion run to narrow the gap to 13-8.
The Tigers recovered a fumble in their own 38 midway through the third period and quickly turned it into points, as Bain was patient and followed blocks to a wide-open left side of the field. He outran Collinsville’s secondary for a 62-yard score. A 2-point conversion run by Robinson cut the deficit to 20-16.
Padilla reeled in a McAteer pass across the middle for a 32-yard touchdown at the 4:40 mark of the third, extending Collinsville’s lead to 27-16.
