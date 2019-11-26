The Scottsboro girls defended shots and forced turnovers, while extending their lead in the second half, pulling away and handing Geraldine a 55-38 loss at the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout in Geraldine on Monday afternoon.
Daylee Dudley made a pair of 3-pointers, with Carley Bell and Maggie Armstrong each adding shots from beyond the arc to close the second quarter on a 5-2 run and take a 29-23 halftime lead.
The Wildcats’ defense and rebounding helped limited Geraldine (2-3) to 15 second-half points.
Foul trouble also impacted Geraldine’s chances to recover from the second-half deficit. The Wildcats (3-3) made 7 of 12 free-throw attempts in the fourth.
Gracie Rowell paced the Bulldogs with 17 points, including four 3-pointers. Carlie Johnson scored eight points.
Bell led Scottsboro with 18 points and Armstrong had 10 points.
The Bulldogs took a 7-6 lead into the second quarter after both teams got off to slow starts. Scottsboro found some rhythm in the second quarter, scoring 23 points.
