Scottsboro’s hot shooting subdues Fort Payne

While Scottsboro had an outstanding shooting performance, Fort Payne struggled to score.
Brylan Gray had 17 points and was the only Fort Payne player to score in double figures in a 60-32 loss in the Class 6A, Area 15 matchup at Fort Payne High School on Friday night.
Adair Holland tallied eight 3-point baskets and finished with a game-high 24 points for Scottsboro. She tied the girls program record for most made 3s in a single game, tying the mark set by Ashley Smart in 2013. As a team, Scottsboro made 12 3-pointers.
“I thought they shot the ball extremely well, as good as I’ve seen them shoot in a lot of games,” said Fort Payne head coach Steve Sparks after his team dropped its overall record to 15-8 and 2-3 in area play. “I think they were 12 of 14 from the 3-point line and it’s hard to beat a team that’s shooting that well. There are college teams that don’t shoot that well, so they had a very good shooting night.”
Scottsboro’s Lexie Bennett scored 22 points, making four 3-point baskets, as her team improved to 12-8 overall and 4-2 in area competition.
Fort Payne point guard Graidin Haas was sidelined after suffering a knee injury in the previous game against Arab.
Fort Payne trailed 17-4 by the end of the first quarter and 25-8 at halftime.
(Scottsboro) played aggressive defense and we didn’t have much of an answer for them tonight,” Sparks said. “But I was extremely proud of our girls. It wasn’t our best game, offensively, by a long shot, but I thought we played hard from start to finish. We were behind but played with heart and just got beat tonight by a better team.
“We’ve played them once and beat them on their home court, and maybe we’ll get an opportunity to meet again in the area tournament.”
