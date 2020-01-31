Tatum, Rivera lift Collinsville girls past Oakwood Academy

Tyla Tatum scored a game-high 21 points, Brittany Rivera added 17 and the Collinsville girls defeated Oakwood Adventist Academy 56-23 in Huntsville on Thursday night.
Hadley Hamilton had nine points from three 3-pointers, as the Panthers closed regular-season play with a 23-2 record.
Caileigh Byrd paced Oakwood (5-10) with nine points.
Plainview 55, NSM 29
Tobi Trotter made four 3-point baskets to lead all Plainview girls with 17 points and six steals in a 55-29 victory against North Sand Mountain in Rainsville on Thursday night.
Payton Blevins scored nine points, Elaine Puckett had eight points with eight rebounds and Harley Wilkins added eight points, as the Bears improved to 18-9.
The Bison lost their third straight and dropped to 3-14.
