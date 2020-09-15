Fort Payne's Blalock wins Player of the Week

Fort Payne quarterback J.D. Blalock passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in the team's 38-14 victory against Springville in a region contest at Wildcat Stadium last Friday night.
Blalock, a senior, garnered 34% of the online vote to win this week's Times-Journal/Twin City Used Cars Player of the Week.
Blalock completed 9 of 12 passes for 150 yards last week. He also rushed for 83 yards on seven carries, including a 74-yard scoring run down the left sideline in the second quarter.
