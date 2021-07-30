Geraldine basketball coaches and players came together to help instruct young players on fundamentals and sportsmanship during the Bulldog Basketball Camp at Geraldine High School this week.

The three-day camp was organized by Geraldine varsity boys head coach Jeremy Smith and varsity girls head coach Jamie Gilbert and featured instruction from past and present Geraldine standouts.

The goal of the camp, which ran Tuesday-Thursday, was to focus on offensive and defensive fundamentals while stressing sportsmanship based on character.

The skills clinic allowed for many skills contests as well, and all campers received a Geraldine basketball T-shirt. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.