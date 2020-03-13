PREP BASEBALL: Pitching stifles Fort Payne in loss vs Gadsden City

Gadsden City’s Paden New scattered eight hits for one run and struck out nine to hinder the Fort Payne baseball team in a 5-1 loss Thursday.
The Wildcats left seven runners aboard.
Fort Payne’s Dylan Wisener tossed five innings, surrendering eight hits for five runs, while striking out two and walking two. Dylan Ledford tossed two innings in relief, allowing no runs on one hit while striking out two and walking none.
Gadsden City’s J.J. Gray had two hits, including a home run, scored two runs with an RBI. Daylon Philpot chipped in three hits, scored two runs and added an RBI.
Geraldine 10, Sylvania 0
Geraldine’s Levi Martin and Colton Lusher combined to deliver a shutout performance from the mound against Sylvania in Game 2 of a doubleheader sweep Thursday.
Martin allowed one hit, struck out three and walked none in two innings of his start, and Lusher followed with a two-inning no-hitter with three strikeouts and four walks.
Brodie Stone led the Bulldogs at the plate with two hits and two runs. Miles Benton doubled with two RBIs, Drew Fowler and Martin added two RBIs apiece.
In Game 1, Peppers homered and produced four hits as Geraldine defeated the Rams 19-10.
Peppers added a double, scored four runs and three RBIs. Stone had three hits and RBIs and scored three runs. Jackson Bearden and Benton each had three hits and three runs scored.
Sylvania’s Riley Johnson homered with three RBIs and scored three runs. Blakely Phillips produced three hits and Preston Holcome and Eli Gurley chipped in two hits apiece.
Peppers threw a no-hitter, while striking out 12 Sylvania batters in Geraldine’s 9-0 victory Wednesday.
Peppers allowed no runs on three walks from the mound. He hit a three-run homer across left field in the bottom of the second to put the Bulldogs ahead 4-0. He added a double with three RBIs and scored four runs.
Martin had two hits, including a double, and chipped in four RBIs. Bearden and Benton finished with two runs apiece.
Plainview 16, Pisgah 0
Tyler Swanson belted a solo home run in the first inning and Tristan Willingham struck out eight in Plainview’s shutout win against Pisgah in five innings Wednesday.
Swanson’s homer gave the Bears a 2-0 lead after Andrew Hall scored on a wild pitch. They extended it to 5-0 in the second inning on an Ethan Clark ground out, a Levi Brown single and a Matt Brown single.
Plainview capitalized on bases-loaded opportunities in the fourth inning, plating 10 runs and rolling through 15 batters before the Eagles escaped the frame with a strikeout.
Swanson batted 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored for Plainview. Ethan Williams had two RBIs and scored two runs while batting 3 for 4, Matt Brown chipped in two hits and RBIs and Noah White finished with two hits and runs.
Willingham surrendered no runs on one hits and walked two in a winning performance from the mound. He added two hits at the plate.
