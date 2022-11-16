The Fort Payne wrestling team opened the 2022-23 season with a dominant 66-9 victory at Cherokee County on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats collected eight pins on the night.
Dylan Hensley (106 pounds), Leo Gomez (113), Pedro Miguel (120), Tucker Burkhead (126), Brigden Snyder (145), Dawson Williams (160), Cooper Hilyer (170) and Brycen Cook (220) all recorded pins for Fort Payne.
Fort Payne visits Hoover on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
