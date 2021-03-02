BIRMINGHAM — Taking advantage of their high-percentage shot opportunities in the second quarter helped the Fyffe Red Devils gain control before halftime.
Brody Dalton scored 25 points with 10 rebounds, Parker Godwin added 20 points and the Red Devils thrived on shot selection, defense and rebounding in a 63-47 win against Cottage Hill Christian Academy Warriors in the AHSAA Class 3A state semifinal round at Bill Harris Arena on Monday evening.
Fyffe (26-6) outscored the Warriors (26-2) 26-11 in the second period to power to a 36-20 lead at intermission.
Red Devils coach Neal Thrash said the second-quarter scoring output was the result of finding quality looks at the basket.
“It was something as simple as making some easy shots,” he said. “That helped us play with a little more confidence. In a new arena I’m sure nerves and jitters had something to do with it, but then we settled down. We’re a senior-led team, so we settled down and played pretty well.”
Micah Johnson had nine points with eight rebounds, Tate Goolesby finished with six points and 10 rebounds and Xavier Works added six rebounds.
Fyffe grew its lead to 54-32 by the start of the fourth quarter. Dalton stole a pass and capped the fast break with a slam dunk to push the lead to 40-20 at the 7:15 mark of the third. Johnson assisted Works with a 3-pointer before Godwin stole a pass and scored a layup to make it 45-23 with 5:22 remaining in the period.
The Red Devils led by as many as 25 points early in the fourth.
Fyffe won the rebounding battle 42-29, hauling in 27 defensive rebounds.
“Our defense and rebounding was solid for the whole game, so I was really pleased with that,” Thrash said.
Josh Bell paced the Warriors with 23 points and five rebounds, while shooting 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Trent Thomas scored nine points with 12 rebounds, Tyler Thomas had six points and five rebounds and Tyler Copeland contributed six points.
“Cottage Hill has a fine team,” Thrash said. “We’ve been watching a lot of tape. I think they’ve only lost one game and that was against a very good Fairhope team. So I did not anticipate us extending the lead like we did. I thought it would be a much closer game. I know how good they are and I’ve seen how good they can play. I’m really proud of my kids.”
Fyffe scored 38 points on the paint to Cottage Hill’s 12 and had 20 second-chance points to eight for Cottage Hill.
Fyffe advances to the 3A state championship game, playing Montgomery Catholic at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.
In December 2020, Fyffe’s football team defeated Montgomery Catholic to win its third consecutive state championship and first since joining 3A.
