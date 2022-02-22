Familiar with the lethal scoring ability of Geraldine’s Gracey Johnson, Plainview head coach Luke Griggs spread around the defensive responsibility to his players.
“I told all 12 girls that they were going to get in the game. All 12 were going to guard Gracey Johnson too,” Griggs said after the Bears limited Johnson to 21 points, pulled away with a 15-point halftime lead and won 76-50 in the AHSAA Class 3A Northeast Regional Final at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville on Monday.
Saydi Jackson finished with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds on 7-of-9 shooting, leading Plainview’s balanced scoring effort and earning regional tournament MVP honors in the process.
“We’re excited, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Jackson said of advancing to the AHSAA Final Four.
The Bears (26-8) advanced to the state semifinal round, where they’ll play the winner of the Trinity Presbyterian/Prattville Christian Academy winner in Birmingham at 9 a.m. March 1. The Trinity Presbyterian/Prattville Christian Academy game was not completed before The Times-Journal went to press.
“I knew I had the girls to get us to Birmingham,” Griggs said. “...I told these girls, ‘If we play hard and do our job, we’ll be just fine.’ It’s on me to get these girls prepared.”
Kami Sanders, Lauren Jimmerson and Jocelyn Hatfield scored 13 points apiece for Plainview. Jimmerson and Hatfield were also named to the all-tournament team, along with Jackson, Johnson and Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook.
Plainview’s balanced scoring was a product of the depth that the team has been building all season.
“When someone has an off night, we have multiple girls who can step up and score,” Jimmerson said.
Shelby Trester scored 12 points and Chloe Murdock added seven points for the Bulldogs, who finished their season with a 15-13 overall record under head coach Jamie Gilbert’s leadership.
After earning the Area 12 runner-up, Geraldine defeated Sylvania in the sub-regional round and downed Ohatchee in the regional semifinal round to reach the regional final.
“What an honor to be in the regionals, a place Geraldine hasn’t been in 22 years,” Gilbert said after Monday’s game. “These girls represented us well.
“...It’s not just the winning, it’s the attitude with which we play. There’s not a lot that I had to do, they just played hard.”
In the regional final, Plainview extended its lead to 30-20 with 4:22 remaining in the first half when Hatfield sank one of her three 3-point baskets of the game.
Johnson made a pair of free throws with 2:42 left to narrow the margin to 34-23 before Jimmerson drilled a 3-pointer from the wing. Johnson added two more foul shots inside of the final two minutes, but a Jimmerson foul shot and a Cadence Liles jump shot from the paint with 16.1 to play extended Plainview’s advantage to 40-25 at the break.
The Bears led 60-42 by the end of the third period and maintained the double-digit margin the rest of the way. Jimmerson scored a hard, driving layup to make it a 20-point game with 6:48 remaining in regulation.
“We’re very proud of coach Griggs and his girls,” Gilbert said.
