Throughout a scoreless second half riddled with penalties and turnovers, Fort Payne found a way.
Connor Kinsley intercepted a pass in the end zone with 1:06 remaining in regulation, and the Wildcats’ offense reached the necessary first-down marker to escape with a 14-7 victory in their Class 6A-Region 8 finale at Tommy R. Ledbetter Stadium in New Market on Friday night.
With the win, Fort Payne (7-1, 4-1 6A-Region 8) secured the region’s second seed behind Gadsden City, ensuring itself as a host for the first round of the 6A state playoffs.
“Sometimes you need games like this where things don’t go your way and you have adversity, penalties and turnovers and mistakes,” Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said, “and it was just that kind of night. If it could go wrong, it was going wrong. But we found a way to battle at the end, and the defense made some big stops in the fourth quarter.”
A scoreless third quarter led to teams trading possession, starting with Hayden Hairel intercepting a pass in the end zone with 7:38 remaining in regulation.
The Bucks (3-5, 2-3) then recovered a Fort Payne fumble, before fumbling the ball away a minute later. Hairel recovered the fumble for the Wildcats at their own 16 at the 5:18 mark.
Fort Payne was forced to punt away the possession but responded with the crucial first down after Kinsley’s interception.
“We played just well enough on offense to win, had a lot of penalties and a lot of that’s on me, but we won and this time of the year it’s about winning each week,” Elmore said.
The Wildcats pushed Jake Barnes into the end zone on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line to pull Fort Payne ahead 14-7 at intermission.
After opening the game with a stellar defensive stand, Fort Payne wasted no time getting to the end zone.
Kaden Dubose took a handful to the right side on the first snap from scrimmage and followed blocks until the field was wide open. He raced through Buckhorn’s defense untouched for a 56-yard touchdown.
Fort Payne drew a 15-yard penalty on the Bucks’ second series that led to a 25-yard pass from Jack Rupe to Nihal Kuna to the Wildcats’ 1.
From there, Shamarion Landrum punched in a touchdown run to tie things with 2 minutes left in the opening period.
Early in the second quarter, Kobe King sacked Terrence Robinson for a 9-yard loss on a third-and-9 play from Buckhorn’s 44, leading to a punt.
Up next for Fort Payne: a visit to 6A-Region 7’s Athens next Friday.
