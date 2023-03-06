The 2023 outdoor track and field season greeted Fort Payne High School with a smile.
The Wildcats captured first place in girls competition, while earning a ninth-place effort in the boys division at the Rome Invitational in Rome, Ga., last Saturday.
Aubrey Evans won the high jump with a 5-feet, 4-inch leap and added another winning performance in the triple jump (34-11) for the Fort Payne girls. Lydie Varnadore was first in 300-meter hurdles (48.87), third in the high jump (5-0), fourth in the triple jump (33-11) and fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.23).
The Fort Payne girls 4x800-meter relay team of Anahi Barboza, Madison Wright, Kyndal Hughes and Abigail Vega placed first (10:11.15), and the team of Dania Belman, Ava Kate Jett, Arianna Ignacio and Isabel Reyes was second (11:07.40).
Barboza added a second-place finish in the 1600-meter run (5:22.31) and a second-place effort with teammates Jordan Strogov, Kinsley Worthey, Sophia Trammell in the 4x400-meter relay.
Vega garnered a second-place finish in the 800-meter run (2:30.63) and Madison Wright was third (2:30.74), while Hughes placed second in the 3200-meter run (12:24.71).
On the Fort Payne boys’ side, Skyler Cody placed first in the 110-meter hurdles (15.41) and third in the 300-meter hurdles (42.33).
The 4x800-meter relay team of Tyler Anthony, Ian Norman, Pablo Rodriguez and Samuel Moses was second (8:27.19).
Rodriguez placed sixth in the 1600-meter run (4:49.48) and Moses was seventh (4:49.77).
Ryder Griggs finished sixth in the pole vault (11-6) and added a seventh-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (43.23).
Here are Fort Payne’s complete results from its 2023 outdoor season opener in Rome, Ga.:
Girls
Team scores (team, place, points)
Fort Payne, first, 113
Central, second, 101
Rome, third, 89
Allatoona, fourth, 77
Eagle’s Landing, fifth, 71
Landmark Christian, sixth, 70
North Paulding, seventh, 63
Paulding County, eighth, 37
East Paulding, ninth, 24
North Cobb Christian, 10th, 18
Cedartown, 11th, 17
Unity Christian, 12th, 14
Sprayberry, 13th, 6
South Paulding, 14th, 2
Shot put
Mckenna Jackson, sixth, 29-0.50
Seagan Hill, 12th, 26-7.50
Alexis Shrader, 15th, 23-8
High jump
Aubrey Evans, first, 5-4
Lydie Varnadore, third, 5-0
Long jump
Libby Redden, 15th, 13-10
Amaiya O’Neal, 20th, 13-4.50
Alli Wells, 22nd, 13-2
Kayleigh Saltzman, 24th, 12-9.50
Discus
Alexis Shrader, 11th, 67-5
Seagan Hill, 13th, 65-7.50
Mckenna Jackson, 16th, 61-11
Lillie Freeman, 22nd, 56-4
Triple jump
Aubrey Evans, first, 34-11
Lydie Varnadore, fourth, 33-11
Austin Walker, eighth, 30-3
Libby Redden, 13th, 28-1
4x800-meter relay
Anahi Barboza, Madison Wright, Kyndal Hughes and Abigail Vega, first, 10:11.15
Dania Belman, Ava Kate Jett, Arianna Ignacio and Isabel Reyes, second, 11:07.40
100-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, fifth, 17.23
Sophia Trammell, 16th, 20.52
100-meter dash
Austin Walker, 39th, 14.81
Alli Wells, 41st, 15.01
Amiyah O’Neal, 44th, 15.47
1600-meter run
Anahi Barboza, second, 5:22.31
Kyndal Hughes, fifth, 5:42.94
Abigail Vega, sixth, 5:43.46
Isabel Reyes, 13th, 6:02.23
4x100-meter relay
Sophia Trammell, Jordan Strogov, Aubrey Evans and Kinsley Worthey, eighth, 53.42
400-meter dash
Kinsley Worthey, 15th, 1:08.04
Sara Boatwright, 17th, 1:09.80
300-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, first, 48.87
Sophia Trammell, 10th, 56.84
800-meter run
Abigail Vega, second, 2:30.63
Madison Wright, third, 2:30.74
Arianna Ignacio, 11th, 2:48.97
Ava Kate Jett, 12th, 2:49.71
200-meter dash
Kayleigh Saltzman, 36th, 30.80
Margo Trammell, 41st, 31.94
3200-meter run
Kyndal Hughes, second, 12:24.71
Isabel Reyes, 14th, 14:06.31
Arianna Ignacio, 15th, 14:08.52
Michelle Belman, 19th, 15:02.93
4x400-meter relay
Jordan Strogov, Kinsley Worthey, Sophia Trammell and Anahi Barboza, second, 4:25.21
Sara Boatwright, Ava Kate Jett, Margo Trammell and Kayleigh Saltzman, 10th, 4:48.60
Boys
Team scores (team, place, points)
Cedartown, first, 142
Rome, second, 90.5
Allatoona, third, 75.5
Landmark Christian, fourth, 70.5
North Paulding, fifth, 70
East Paulding, sixth, 66.5
Central, seventh, 49.5
Eagle’s Landing, eighth, 48
Fort Payne, ninth, 36
Paulding County, 10th, 24
South Paulding, 11th, 10
Unity Christian, 12th, 7
Harvester Christian Academy, 13th, 6
Sprayberry, 14th, 4
North Cobb Christian, 15th, 2.5
Discus
Caden Kilgore, 19th, 99-8
Hayden Presley, 26th, 86-5
Carter Tinker, 35th, 71-8
Pole vault
Ryder Griggs, sixth, 11-6
Long jump
Simeon Bickerstaff, 31st, 16-4
Connor Kinsley, 33rd, 15-2.50
Malachi Jelks, 34th, 14-9
Shot put
Hayden Presley, 12th, 39-6
Caden Kilgore, 14th, 38-5
Carter Tinker, 16th, 36-8
4x800-meter relay
Tyler Anthony, Ian Norman, Pablo Rodriguez and Samuel Moses, second, 8:27.19
Lane Pilotte, Ismael Jiminez, Daniel De Leon and Orlando Valdez, 11th, 9:30.57
110-meter hurdles
Skyler Cody, first, 15.41
100-meter dash
Oliver Perea, 42nd, 12.16
Simeon Bickerstaff, 45th, 12.55
Malachi Jelks, 46th, 12.66
1600-meter run
Pablo Rodriguez, sixth, 4:49.48
Samuel Moses, seventh, 4:49.77
Lane Pilotte, 14th, 4:58.02
Daniel De Leon, 23rd, 5:10.30
Orlando Valdez, 42nd, 5:50.59
400-meter dash
Tyler Anthony, 16th, 54.28
Ian Norman, 29th, 57.28
300-meter hurdles
Skyler Cody, third, 42.33
Ryder Griggs, seventh, 43.23
800-meter run
Samuel Moses, 11th, 2:08.86
Ian Norman, 17th, 2:08.86
Tyler Anthony, 19th, 2:13.93
Lane Pilotte, 21st, 2:15.07
200-meter dash
Connor Kinsley, 40th, 25.03
Oliver Perea, 41st, 25.22
Simeon Bickerstaff, 43rd, 25.65
3200-meter run
Ismael Jiminez, 14th, 11:39.21
4x400-meter relay
Tyler Anthony, Ian Norman, Skyler Cody and Lane Pilotte, seventh, 3:42.44
Connor Kinsley, Pablo Rodriguez, Simeon Bickerstaff and Malachi Jelks, 11th, 3:52.24
