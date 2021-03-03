Graidin Haas hit a three-run home run and amassed six RBIs as Fort Payne routed Cherokee County 13-6 in Centre on Tuesday.
Haas capped the scoring with her homer in the seventh inning, as the Wildcats (7-0) separated themselves from an 8-6 advantage by plating five runs in the inning.
The Wildcats collected 19 hits and 11 RBIs.
Taylor Camp finished with a double and scored two runs for Fort Payne, Hannah Buffington added a double in four hits with an RBI and Addison Eason chipped in three hits and scored a run. Braden Barksdale accounted for three hits and three runs with an RBI and Emily Ellis had two hits with two runs scored and an RBI.
AJ Kramer tossed five innings in relief, retiring 10 batters and walking none while surrendering one run on five hits. Eason gave up nine hits and five runs, struck out two and walked none in two innings of her start.
Fort Payne led 5-3 before Cherokee rallied to tie the game by scoring two runs in the third inning. The Wildcats pulled ahead for good with two runs in the fourth.
