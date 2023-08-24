The Jacksonville State football team will open its Conference USA and FBS era Saturday against UTEP, and fans need to be aware of some improvements and some changes due to the progress being made at Burgess-Snow Field.
With the ongoing construction across campus, including the new football operations building that will replace the former field house in the west end zone and the new campus dining hall north of the stadium, your game day environment may be slightly altered for the 2023 season.
“It is an exciting time to be a Jax State Gamecock,” athletics director Greg Seitz said. “With the move to FBS and Conference USA, you can feel the excitement surrounding the growth of Gamecock football and you’ll definitely be able to see it when you visit campus for home games this fall.
“We’ve made several improvements to our game day experience at Burgess-Snow Field and look forward to sharing those with you this season. It is our goal to put a top-tier game day environment in front of our fans, while you support our team as it battles on the field in the top tier of college football.
“With progress, we apologize if you encounter any inconveniences during your time here cheering on any of our 18 varsity sports. We do appreciate your patience as we enhance our gameday and campus environment and continue to make it the best possible experience for the best fans in the country.”
For complete game day information for each of Jax State’s six home games in 2023, fans can visit JaxStateSports.com/Gameday.
Here are some of the changes that fans may encounter at Burgess-Snow Field this fall:
Digital Program
Game day Program that fans have become used to over the past several years will be better and more accessible than ever in 2023 — and it will be free. Fans can access the same program they’re used to reading on their devices this season. Posted around the stadium will be QR codes that will lead fans directly to the Digital Game day Information Hub will provide up-to-date information on both teams. There will also be a limited number of roster cards available around the stadium that will also have the QR Code.
Cashless concessions, new menu items
New sports conference, new concessions menu. As Jax State preps for its first football game in the Conference USA, Sodexo has been preparing some exciting updates for football concessions. Growing the concessions menu to improve customer satisfaction we are happy to share some new additions including chili dogs, cheeseburgers, cotton candy, gourmet popcorn and more. In addition to concessions, fans can dine at the food truck rally. Some favorite local food trucks will be at home football games ready to serve their delicious menu offerings. Payment methods for concessions and food trucks will be credit and/or debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay only as Jax State concessions is now cashless. Fans will also be able to order concession favorites from the Everyday App for pickup at the Main Stand B (directional signage will be present to ensure easy pickup). The Everyday app is available for download via everyday.sodexo.com. For Everyday app education, please follow JSU Dining Services on Instagram at @jsudining.
Expanded east end zone area
Due to unforeseen circumstances in the area under the bleachers in the east end zone of JSU Stadium, the restrooms and concessions building will not be accessible during the 2023 season. To avoid any inconvenience, a new fence has been constructed to enlarge the inside of the stadium, where portable climate-controlled restrooms and food trucks will be available for all fans during all home games.
Construction zones
There are several noticeable construction zones across campus, even right inside of JSU Stadium. The former football field house is being replaced by a new state-of-the-art football operations facility on the west end of the stadium. Fans are prohibited from entering any construction zones on campus and any violators will be subject to arrest.
North bleachers under repair
As part of the improvements to the Burgess-Sow Field experience, new bleachers and some premium areas will be added to the north side of the stadium for 2024. Although the bleachers on the north side of the stadium have been removed in the first steps of this project, the entire north side will be open to any fan holding a general admission ticket in 2023. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we improve the north side of the stadium.
Parking changes
Gamecock fans will find game day parking easier to recognize in 2023, after the former named lots have been reclassified as colored lots. The RED lot is the former Dorm lot in front of Meehan Hall, while the BLUE lot replaces the former Plaza lot behind Kennamer Hall. The Media lot will now be the PURPLE lot and will be adjacent to the BLUE lot. The RV lot will now be the GOLD lot. All spaces in the RED, BLUE, PURPLE and GOLD lots will require a parking pass.
All paid lots on campus will be GREEN lots in 2023 and will be marked with GREEN flags at each lot. Paid parking will be available in front of Stephenson Hall, the Theron Montgomery Building and Mason Hall and are first-come-first-served until full.
If those lots fill on a game day, fans can park at the Houston Cole Library, Angle Hall or Pete Mathews Coliseum. Limited shuttle service will be available.
Student Tailgating
With the progress to the stadium and ongoing construction projects, student tailgating has been relocated to the Quad behind Angle Hall from its former location on Dillon Field. Student tailgating Inquiries should be directed to the Jax State Office of Student Life.
