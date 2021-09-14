Wildcats win team of the week

The Fort Payne Wildcats are The Times-Journal Team of the Week after receiving 40% of the online voting.
The Wildcats compiled 327 yards of offense, including 288 from their run game, to clinch their first Class 6A, Region 7 win in a 27-14 triumph at Springville last Friday night.
Defensively, Fort Payne allowed 212 yards of offense, recovered three fumbles and Seth Williams intercepted a Springville pass. Devin Wells made 15 tackles and Kobe King 11 stops on the defensive side.
Alex Akins' 192 yards rushing with a touchdown and Darrell Prater's two scores highlighted the offense.
Alex McPherson kicked two field goals.
