Garnering the No. 8 spot in AHSAA Class 3A’s top-10 preseason rankings, the Rams open the regular season with a visit to Saks at Jack Stewart Field in Anniston on Friday night.
In a fall jamboree in Stevenson two weeks ago, Sylvania defeated host North Jackson 24-0 and downed North Sand Mountain 28-7 in two quarters of varsity action each.
The Rams, 3A state semifinalists last season, enter this week’s game from a Week 0 bye.
Saks (0-1), led by first-year head coach Alphonso Freeney, lost 32-8 against Ohatchee to open the 2023 season last week. The Wildcats play in 3A’s Region 4 and closed last season with a 37-0 loss to Trinity in the opening round of the state playoffs.
Sylvania beat Saks 19-6 in last year’s meeting. The series is split 2-2 entering Friday.
VALLEY HEAD TIGERS at SECTION LIONS — Two teams looking to rebound from Week 0 losses, the Tigers and Lions duel in Section on Friday night.
Valley Head (0-1) were hamstrung by mistakes in its season debut last week against visiting North Sand Mountain. The Bison pulled away in the second half for a 15-0 victory at Tiger Stadium.
Meanwhile, the Lions (0-1) were outmatched in a 63-15 loss against Decatur Heritage Christian last week.
Section is directed by first-year head coach Riley Edwards. Edwards coached Crossville last season.
Valley Head defeated Section 26-20 in overtime in last year’s meeting. The Lions lead the all-time series 20-9, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
COLLINSVILLE PANTHERS at GAYLESVILLE TROJANS — Pleasant Valley and Hokes Bluff tested Collinsville in a fall jamboree last week.
This week things get real.
The Panthers begin regular-season play with a visit to Gaylesville at Roy Knapp Sr. Field on Friday.
The Trojans were held scoreless in a 48-0 rout vs. West End in a regular-season opener for both sides last week.
Gaylesville of AHSAA Class 1A Region 7 is coached by Brian Knapp in his fifth season leading the program.
In 2022, the Trojans missed the state postseason, struggling to a 3-6 record.
Collinsville holds a 36-9 all-time series lead against Gaylesville, winning the previous four meetings, including last year’s 43-28 contest, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
IDER HORNETS at ASBURY RAMS — Ider looks to start the 2023 season in a righteous way, visiting Asbury in Albertville on Friday night.
Ider played Crossville’s junior varsity squad in a fall jamboree last week.
Asbury (0-1) debuted with a 34-14 loss to Gaston last week.
The Hornets are 5-0 against Asbury in regular-season meetings, winning 28-0 last season.
The Rams are coached by Matt Harris in his first season.
CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY EAGLES at LIGHTHOUSE WARRIORS — Through two straight weeks of battling elite eight-man competition, Cornerstone Christian Academy takes a road trip to play Lighthouse of Oneonta on Friday night.
The Eagles (0-2) are coming off a 48-8 loss to Freedom-Huntsville, who locked up the No. 2 ranking in the nation after last year’s national eight-man championship.
Jess Nelson rushed for CCA’s lone score and added a 2-point conversion run in last week’s home loss to Freedom.
Lighthouse powered to a 3-0 record after taking down Southern Christian 42-16 last week. The Warriors have earned wins against Tennessee Heat (Tenn.) (22-20) and Providence (S.C.) (26-22).
