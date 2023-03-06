Boswell tosses perfect game for Plainview in rout

Lily Boswell struck out each of the nine Valley Head batters she faced, delivering a perfect game in Plainview’s 17-0 rout in tournament play at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville last Saturday.

Jada Hampton hit a triple and a double and drove in four runs for the Bears (3-0). Hannah Regula tripled with two RBIs and two runs scored, Kadie Brooks doubled and plated three runs and Kylee Dutton doubled with two RBIs and a run scored, while Mia Tidmore doubled on three hits and drove in two runs.

