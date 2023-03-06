Boswell tosses perfect game for Plainview in rout

Lily Boswell struck out each of the nine Valley Head batters she faced, delivering a perfect game in Plainview’s 17-0 rout in tournament play at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville last Saturday.
Jada Hampton hit a triple and a double and drove in four runs for the Bears (3-0). Hannah Regula tripled with two RBIs and two runs scored, Kadie Brooks doubled and plated three runs and Kylee Dutton doubled with two RBIs and a run scored, while Mia Tidmore doubled on three hits and drove in two runs.
Against Madison County, Tidmore smacked two doubles on three hits with two RBIs and two runs scored in Plainview’s 8-5 victory in last Saturday’s Game 2 in tournament play.
Madison County rallied from a 3-0 deficit by plating three runs and tying the game in the fourth inning before the Bears took the lead for good by pushing across a pair of runs in the fifth frame.
Plainview’s Gradin Haas tripled on two runs with an RBI, Hampton doubled with two RBIs and Regula drove in two runs on two hits, while Ali Price added two hits. Shianne Parker pitched a complete game, delivering four strikeouts with no walks while giving up five runs on eight hits.
Gracyn Spicer allowed 11 hits for six runs with four strikeouts and one walk in a complete game for Madison County. Macy Hancock doubled with an RBI and a run scored and Livy Huter drove in one run on three hits.
In Plainview’s 16-1 season-opening victory in four innings against Sumiton Christian, Hampton drove in five runs with a triple and two doubles.
Brooks doubled and plated two runs, Haas doubled on two hits with three RBIs and a run scored and Parker doubled with an RBI and a run scored. Tidmore doubled on three hits with three runs scored and Abby Williams doubled on three hits with three RBIs and three runs scored. Chloe Hatch threw a complete game, surrendering three hits for one run with six strikeouts and three walks.
Bailey Phillips allowed seven hits for six runs with two strikeouts and walks across three innings of the loss for Sumiton Christian. Maddie McCrary doubled with an RBI.
Fort Payne 14, Collinsville 1 —
Fort Payne’s AJ Kramer sat nine Collinsville batters and walked none while giving up one hit and run in a complete-game outing in tournament play at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville last Saturday.
Abby Phillips hit a triple and tallied five RBIs for the Wildcats (4-5). Carley Cash doubled on two hits with an RBI and two runs scored, Corey Kramer and Baylee Green plated three runs on two hits and Marcella Rentas registered two hits with an RBI and a run scored, while AJ Kramer doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored. Lydia Crane drove in two runs and Natalie Meadows drove in a run.
For Collinsville, Sophia Wills hit a triple and plated a run, while surrendering seven runs on six hits with two strikeouts and walks in 1 1/3 innings of the loss in the circle.
AJ Kramer struck out seven batters and walked four while surrendering two hits and one run in a complete-game outing in a 1-0 loss against Skyline in Fort Payne’s second game of the tournament. She also accounted for the Wildcats’ lone hit of the contest.
Olivia Treece pitched a one-hitter for the Vikings, striking out 10 Fort Payne batters and walking one. Jayla Ross collected both of the team’s hits.
Cherokee County poured on 11 runs in the sixth inning, handing the Wildcats a 13-0 loss in their opening game Saturday. Phillips had Fort Payne’s lone hit. Kyleigh Thomas lasted 5 2/3 innings in the circle, delivering one strikeout and eight walks while giving up 12 runs on eight hits.
Handley 5, Ider 3 —
Reece Jones doubled with an RBI and a run scored in Ider’s tournament finale against Handley at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville last Saturday.
Makinley Traylor and Lexi Brewer each plated a run for the Hornets (2-2). Julie Mavity allowed two earned runs with three walks and no strikeouts in 1/3 of an inning, and Miklyn Troxtel struck out three, walked none and surrendered three runs on eight hits.
Ava Hill tossed a complete game for the Tigers, sitting five, walking none and giving up three runs on five hits. Hill doubled on two hits with an RBI, Ella Hopper doubled on two hits and Breydan Watkins doubled with two RBIs and a run scored, while Mariana Whaley doubled and plated a run.
The Hornets pushed across three runs in the sixth inning, rallying from a two-run deficit to beat Jacksonville 3-2 in Saturday’s third game.
Kelsey Cooper tripled with two RBIs and a run scored, Sophia Murphey registered two hits and plated a run and Brewer drove in a run for Ider. Brynley Traylor retired three Jacksonville batters while walking one and giving up three hits and two runs in a complete game in the circle.
Sara Kate Adams finished with two hits and scored a run for the Golden Eagles. Carli Fritts tossed a complete game, allowing four hits and three runs with two strikeouts and walks.
Murphey blasted an inside-the-park home run that plated two runs to lift Ider to a 6-4 walk-off victory against Sylacauga in Game 2.
Trailing 4-2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, Makinley Traylor smashed a two-run homer across right field to tie things at 4, leading to Murphey’s deep shot to left field that also plated Brynley Traylor to end the game.
Makinley Traylor hit a double on two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Brynley Traylor finished with two hits and a run scored. Troxtel contributed a double, while surrendering nine hits and four runs with one strikeout and walk in a complete game in the circle.
Lani Varner sat seven and walked none while giving up six hits and runs in a complete game for the Aggies. Baylee Harwell doubled on two hits and scored a run, Hadyn Owens recorded two runs and Allison Terrell finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Murphey hit a double, while Cooper and Brynley Traylor chipped in a hit apiece in the Hornets’ 4-1 loss against Woodland in Game 1. Brynley Traylor delivered a complete game in the circle, giving up five hits and four runs with three strikeouts and two walks.
Railey Williams retired six and walked three while allowing one run on three hits in a complete-game effort for the Bobcats.
Skyline 8, Collinsville 3 —
Sophia Wills plated a run off a triple and Tyla Tatum doubled with an RBI and a run scored in Collinsville’s loss to Skyline in a second game of tournament play at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville last Saturday.
The Panthers (0-3) held a 2-1 edge entering the top of the second inning, where the Vikings (3-0) scored a game-changing six runs. Jayla Ross helped turn things in Skyline’s favor when she popped a two-run, inside-the-park home run to center field with two outs in play, propelling the Vikings to a 7-2 lead.
Collinsville’s Ella Coker recorded an RBI, as Rylee Tillery took the loss in the circle, surrendering seven runs on two hits with three walks and no strikeouts in two innings.
Sage Lewis accounted for a triple and a double off two hits, scored a run and drove in two runs for the Vikings. Brinna Wilson earned the pitching win in 4 2/3 innings, sitting six, walking four and giving up three hits and runs.
Susana Flamenco and Coker were responsible for the Panthers’ two hits in an 11-1 defeat in four innings vs. Cherokee County in their opening game of the tournament Saturday. Tatum lasted three innings, surrendering 10 hits for eight runs with two strikeouts and one walk.
Macy Lea doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Grayson Tucker doubled on two hits with two RBIs and a run scored, as the Warriors collected 13 hits. Tucker picked up the pitching victory, striking out six, walking one and allowing one hit and run in 2 2/3 innings.
Cullman 3, Fyffe 1 —
Nevaeh Smith and Ella Nail accounted for Fyffe’s pair of hits against Cullman in a tournament finale in Cullman last Saturday.
Briley Bynum pitched a complete game for the Red Devils (0-4), surrendering four hits and three runs with four walks and one strikeout.
Reese Hopper registered a double for the Bearcats, Kylie Stracener plated a run with an RBI and Taylor Au drove in a run. Emma Claire Wilson sat six and walked one while giving up one run on two hits in a complete game.
In a 9-3 loss to Good Hope, Fyffe’s Livia Cowart, Madelyn Hawkins and Nail each registered a hit. Bynum tossed four innings, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts and walks.
Good Hope’s Molly Benefield delivered a complete game, retiring seven and walking one while giving up three hits and runs. Campbell Koch doubled with two RBIs and Haley Lay hit a double.
Katie Edge doubled and drove in two runs for the Red Devils in a 6-3 loss to Etowah in their opening game of the tournament. Kendra Fay tossed three innings, allowed three runs and one hit with two strikeouts and walks.
Kylee Wilder gave up four hits and three runs with four strikeouts and no walks in a complete game for the Blue Devils. Elizabeth Gilliland doubled with an RBI and a run scored, Lauren Farmer plated a run with an RBI and Chloe Kelley scored two runs.
Sumiton Christian 7, Valley Head 1 —
Harleigh Morgan struck out six and walked four while surrendering seven hits and runs in a complete game in Valley Head’s tournament loss against Sumiton Christian at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville last Saturday.
Adleigh Lockett and Olivia Woods each recorded a hit for Valley Head (0-3).
Maddie McCrary hit a two-run home run for the Eagles, while Alison Kelly picked up the win in the circle in four innings, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
Morgan registered the lone hit in a 15-0 loss to Madison County in the Tigers’ tournament-opening loss.
