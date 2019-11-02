Lions sprint past Bears in season finale

CROSSVILLE — In a game riddled with penalties, Crossville ended the season with a 28-12 victory against its DeKalb County rival Plainview Bears.
The Lions jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead in the first half before Plainview could find its way to the end zone.
To start the game, Colton Adkins returned the opening kickoff down to the Bears 36-yard line to put Crossville in excellent starting field position. On the first snap, Lions running back Kolby Lesley took the handoff and raced to the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown. With a successful extra point kick by Javier Juan, Crossville took a 7-0 lead with 11:41 left in the first quarter.
Juan finished 4-of-4 on PAT kicks.
On the ensuing drive by the Bears, quarterback Noah White tossed an interception into the hands of Crossville defensive back Trace Allen at the Plainview 32-yard line with about 10 minutes remaining in the opening period.
Once again, it didn’t take long for the Lions offense to find the end zone and capitalize on the Bears turnover.
A penalty backed up the Crossville offense to the Bears 44-yard line, and the offense struggled to run the football. But on fourth down and 10, Lions quarterback Noah Williams hit Harley Hicks for a 32-yard touchdown pass to increase the lead to 14-0 with 7:33 left in the first quarter.
On Plainview’s following offensive possession, Crossville’s defense bent a little by allowing the Bears to drive down to the Lions 22-yard line, but then stood its ground to force a turnover on downs. The Lions offense took over with 23.1 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
From there, Williams capped off a seven-play, 78-yard drive for the Lions with a 44-yard touchdown run to take a 21-0 lead with 8:57 remaining in the second quarter.
To avoid the first half shutout, Plainview went on a nine-play, 73-yard touchdown drive in 4 minutes to trim the lead 21-6. A 1-yard rumble into the end zone by White capped off the Bears’ drive. The PAT was no good.
With about five seconds remaining in the half, Crossville’s Juan attempted a 28-yard field goal, but it was no good.
In the third quarter, Crossville was able to extend its lead thanks to a second interception thrown by White. With 2:21 on the clock, defensive back Gary Heflin reeled in a tipped pass at the Bears 15-yard line.
Less than two minutes later, Hicks caught his second touchdown of the night from Alejandro Chacon on a reverse pass, which pushed the Lions lead to 28-6.
Later in the fourth quarter, White tried to spark a Plainview comeback with a 65-yard punt return for touchdown that cut the Crossville lead to 28-12 with 7:44 remaining in regulation.
But the rally proved to be short-lived for the Bears as Crossville hung on despite a flurry of penalties against both teams toward the end of the game.
With the win over Plainview, Crossville tied up series record at 22 wins apiece. Before Friday night’s matchup, Plainview led the all-time series 22-21-1, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society.
The Lions finish the 2019 season at 2-8 (1-5). Plainview wraps up the season with a 3-7 (2-4) record.
