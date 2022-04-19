Fort Payne pushes past Piedmont in extra-inning showdown

AJ Kramer sat 14 batters and walked two while giving up three hits for one run in a complete game, as Fort Payne toppled Piedmont 5-3 in nine innings Monday.
The Wildcats (25-7) broke a 2-all tie by plating three runs on errors in the top of the ninth inning. Piedmont pushed across one run in the bottom half of the frame before Kramer delivered a strikeout to end the game.
Caitlin Snyder plated two runs and hit a double and Graidin Haas drove in a run for Fort Payne.
On Friday, Cory Kramer crushed a solo home run across left field, sending Fort Payne to a 3-2 walk-off victory against Sparkman during a tournament in Cullman.
Abby Phillips added a two-run homer for the Wildcats, as Emily Ellis and Haas each doubled.
AJ Kramer picked up the win in the circle in 3 2/3 innings, striking out six, walking two and allowing one run on two hits. Kyleigh Thomas surrendered two hits and walked two in the start.
Ella Boyd struck out five and walked two while giving up two runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings for Sparkman.
Sparkman’s Destiny Sims tripled and plated two runs and Natalie Rector chipped in a double.
In Fort Payne’s 8-5 win against Cullman on Friday, AJ Kramer allowed no hits or runs across 3 2/3 innings while striking out eight and walking one.
Cory Kramer doubled on two hits with an RBI and Lily Jackson doubled with two RBIs and a run scored.
Cullman’s Brooklyn Morton surrendered eight runs on seven hits and walked one in a complete game.
