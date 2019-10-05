The Sylvania Rams defeated the Brindlee Mountain Lions Friday night 51-0.
The Rams scored early in the first quarter with a 16-yard touchdown run from Levi Anderson with 11:04 on the clock. A good PAT from Jaxon Andrade gave the Rams a 7-0 early lead.
With 8:12 left in the first quarter, Levi punched in his second touchdown from three yards out. Andrade followed up with another good PAT bringing the score to 14-0.
Senior Riley Johnson then sacked the Lions’ quarterback in the end zone for a safety to put the Rams up 16-0.
The rams continued padding their early lead less than a minute later Levi scored for a third time on a 43-yard dash to the end zone. Andrade had his third good PAT of the night to make the lead 23-0.
Three minutes later, Mason Sanders broke through for a 72-yard touchdown run and freshman Kadin Keck scored shortly after from nine yards out.
Braidon Thomas and Zack Anderson capped off the Rams’ wild first quarter with two more touchdown runs from 14 and 30 yards out to put Sylvania up 49-0 just 12 minutes into the game.
With reserves in the game from that point on, the game’s only other points came on safety when a Brindlee Mountain snap went through the back of the end zone.
Levi Anderson finished with three carries for 62 yards and three touchdowns. His younger brother Zack picked up 90 yards and a score on a dozen carries in the win.
Sanders rushed for 81 yards and a score and Thomas finished with 43 yards and a score on five carries.
Sylvania ran for 369 yards as a team and held Brindlee Mountain to just 30 yards of total offense.
The Rams are on the road in region play next week at New Hope.
