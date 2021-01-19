Lauren Jimmerson had 21 points off the bench to lead a balanced offensive attack as the top-seeded Plainview Bears capitalized on turnovers and raced to a 90-28 victory against the No. 8 Valley Head Tigers in the DeKalb County Tournament on Monday night.
The Tigers (6-7) committed 34 turnovers as Plainview (20-5) raced to a 50-15 halftime lead.
Jimmerson made four 3-point baskets, leading four Plainview players in double-digit scoring. Payton Blevins scored 15 points, Elaine Puckett added 12 points with nine rebounds and Kami Sanders had 10 points. Saydi Jackson finished with nine points, Kadie Brooks chipped in eight points and five rebounds, Jocelyn Hatfield had five rebounds and Ali Price had eight assists.
Plainview plays in the semifinal round at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Bears face the winner of the No. 4 Ider/No. 5 Geraldine matchup.
Lydia Crane led the Tigers with nine points and Jenna McKenzie added eight.
