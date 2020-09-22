Geraldine boys place high at Huntsville's Southern Showcase

Geraldine’s Ezekiel Anderson and Collin Mayfield placed in the top 10 of their respective cross country races during the Southern Showcase at John Hunt Running Park in Huntsville on Saturday.
Anderson placed third overall in the boys small school “B” race, clocking in at 20:19, while teammate Mayfield finished 10th overall in the boys large school “A” race at 15:39.
Geraldine’s Aiden Windham (25:27) placed 38th in the boys small school “B” race and teammate Lucas Wade (38:14) was 50th in the same race.
On the girls’ side, Geraldine’s Sloan Rodriguez (28:42) finished 28th in the girls small school “B” event, as Savannah Bridges (30:43) was 32nd and Lindy Southers (38:30) placed 42nd.
Fort Payne also participated in the event, led by Maddie Jackson’s 35th-place finish (20:04) in the girls large school “A” race. Aylin Vega (20:35) placed 52nd and Madison Meadows (21:33) was 88th.
Fort Payne’s Arturo Rodriguez (17:16) finished 98th in the boys large school “A” race and Ian Norman (18:03) was 142nd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.