Oneonta’s defense had no answer for Crossville’s Rodolfo Balcazar in a Class 4A-5A state playoff opener Thursday night.
Balcazar finished with four goals, helping the Lions rally from a 1-0 first-half deficit to a resounding 5-1 victory against Oneonta at Crossville Memorial Stadium.
The 13-1 Lions, the Area 12 champions, host Carver-Birmingham in the second round of the postseason at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. Carver-Birmingham, the Area 9 champion, defeated White Plains 7-0 on Thursday night.
In Thursday’s opening-round match at Crossville, the Lions trailed 1-0 after Oneonta, the Area 11 runner-up, scored an early goal.
Crossville added the equalizer with 50 seconds remaining in the half, when Alan Balcazar sent a free kick into the penalty area. Rodolfo Balcazar collected the ball and scored from 5 yards out.
With 38 minutes left in the second half, Kevin Rios played the ball into the edge of the penalty area as Rodolfo Balcazar sliced through Oneonta’s defensive back line and scored from 7 yards out, giving the Lions the lead for good at 2-1.
Justo Diaz took a deflection by Oneonta’s goalkeeper and scored from the face of the goal with 33:45 remaining in the match. Rios shot from the left side to set up the goal.
Rodolfo Balcazar earned a hat trick with his third goal with 23:49 left, pushing the Lions into a 4-1 advantage. He scored his final goal from the left side 2 minutes later, capping all scoring.
Oneonta’s season ended with a 13-5 overall record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.