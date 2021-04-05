Plainview earned wins against Ardmore, Brooks, New Hope and Austin during its run at the Bob Jones Tournament this weekend.
On Friday against Ardmore, Lily Boswell pitched a no-hitter while striking out 13 in the Bears’ 10-0 win in six innings.
Hannah Regula batted 3 for 3 and scored two runs with an RBI for Plainview, while Jada Hampton, Abby Williams and Tessa Word each hit a double.
The Bears tallied 11 hits and nine RBIs.
In Friday’s second game, Word threw a no-hitter to help Plainview beat Brooks 2-0.
Word retired six and walked one while surrendering four hits.
Mia Tidmore registered a 4-for-4 plate performance. Halle Brown had two hits and scored a run and Hampton chipped in two RBIs.
Plainview recorded 10 hits and left nine runners stranded in scoring position.
Karley Moreland led Brooks with two hits.
Ashlynn Wright allowed 10 hits, struck out four and walked one in a complete-game pitching performance.
On Saturday, Plainview played three games. The Bears opened the day with a 14-1 victory against New Hope.
Elaine Puckett hit a two-run home run to lift Plainview to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and finished with four RBIs. Regula batted 3 for 4 and scored two runs with an RBI and Abby Williams contributed two hits with two RBIs and a run scored.
Word tossed a complete game, giving up four hits while retiring 10 batters and walking none.
The Bears compiled 13 hits and 11 RBIs.
Olivia Kelly homered for New Hope, while allowing 12 hits for 14 runs in 3 2/3 innings in the circle.
Plainview erased a 5-0 scoring deficit by plating four runs in the fourth inning and an additional four runs in the fifth inning en route to an 8-5 win against Austin on Saturday.
Word grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Tidmore from second base for the tying run in the bottom of the fifth. A sacrifice fly from Brown plated Regula from third base during the following at-bat to propel the Bears into a 6-5 lead.
Hampton singled home Kadie Brooks and Puckett to advance the score to 8-5 with two outs on the scoreboard.
Hampton led Plainview with a 2-for-3 effort at the plate with four RBIs. Puckett and Tidmore finished with two runs scored and Word chipped in two RBIs.
In their final game of the tournament, the Bears fell 8-0 to Bob Jones.
Plainview was held to four hits. Brown registered a double.
Bob Jones finished with nine hits. Charlotte Herron batted 3 for 3 with an RBI and Natalia Kenyatta batted 2 for 2 with three RBIs and scored two runs.
Plainview brought its record to 20-3-1.
