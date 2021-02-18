Payton Blevins led Plainview with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, Kami Sanders added nine points and the Bears trounced the Hokes Bluff Eagles 51-26 to advance to the semifinal round of the Class 3A Northeast Sub-Regional in Rainsville on Wednesday afternoon.
Plainview (25-7) travels to Childersburg at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Bears out-rebounded Hokes Bluff 21-13 and led 29-15 at halftime. They limited the Eagles to just two third-quarter points and pushed the lead to 40-15 by the start of the fourth quarter.
Kileigh Blackwell led the Eagles with six points and Bailee Latronico added five.
