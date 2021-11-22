Bears bury Titans under pile of 3s

Cole Millican made five of Plainview’s 11 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and five rebounds in a 77-60 rout of the Class 7A Gadsden City Titans at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Saturday night.
Millican shot 5 of 10 from 3-point range and 7 of 12 overall, while making both free-throw attempts, helping the Bears improve to 3-2.
Dylan Haymon added a 3-pointer, shot 5 for 7 from the field and finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Jonah Williams sank two 3s and scored 12 points, Luke Smith and Landon White each had nine points and seven rebounds and Ty Griggs added six points from a pair of 3-pointers.
Plainview let the 3-pointers fly, shooting 11 of 36 (30%), and finished 27 of 58 overall (47%).
The Titans shot 31% (21 of 68) for the game, including 22% (5 of 23) from 3-point range.
The Bears also outrebounded Gadsden City 46-32.
After leading Gadsden City 20-17 at the end of the first quarter, the Bears erupted with a 27-point second period that allowed them to take a 47-28 halftime advantage.
Plainview outscored the Titans 18-8 in the third, pushing its lead to a commanding 65-36 by the start of the fourth.
