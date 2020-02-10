PREP ROUNDUP: Crossville boys beat Douglas for 5A, Area 13 title

Colton Davis scored 18 points and Blake Bouldin had 17 points, helping lift the fourth-seeded Crossville boys to a 60-54 win against No. 2 Douglas in the Class 5A, Area 13 championship Friday night.
Tyler Cox added 12 points for the Lions (12-12), as they won the tournament as the lowest seed. They stunned top-seeded Boaz with a 45-42 win in the semifinal round.
Davis and Bouldin each added 3-point baskets in the second period to give Crossville a 30-25 lead at the halftime break.
Cox sank two 3-pointers and a pair of free throws in the third, while Davis scored six points to keep the Lions in front at 49-40 heading into the final period.
Douglas’ Daniel DeArmas, who finished with a game-high 26 points, scored 12 in the fourth. But Crossville’s timely scoring helped close the game. Davis made a 3-pointer and Bouldin added three free throws during the final stretch.
The Lions host Arab in a Class 5A, Northeast Sub-regional game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Fyffe 71, NSM 66
Parker Godwin had 20 points with six assists, Austin Buster added 19 points and the Fyffe boys pulled away in the fourth to beat North Sand Mountain 71-66 in the Class 2A, Area 15 championship Friday night.
Brody Dalton chipped in 13 points as the Red Devils (30-2) reached 30 wins for the first time in program history. Tate Goolesby finished with nine rebounds and Micah Johnson had six rebounds.
Derek Bearden and Luke Maples scored 20 points apiece for the Bison (19-8), and Russ Marr added 16 points.
NSM held a 36-33 halftime advantage and the game was tied at 50 heading into the fourth quarter.
Fyffe hosts Asbury in a Class 2A, Northeast Sub-regional game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
