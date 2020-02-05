Makayla Bullock paced the Sylvania girls with 23 points and Kenadie Lee added 19 points as the Rams defeated Plainview 69-49 in the semifinal round of the Class 3A, Area 15 Tournament in Pisgah on Monday night.
Leianna Currie scored 11 points as the Rams (14-11) advanced to the area championship against top-seeded Pisgah.
Wednesday night’s title game was postponed due to the threat of severe weather. It will be played at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pisgah.
Lee made four 3-pointers and Bullock made 9 of 10 free throw attempts.
Sylvania outscored the Bears (18-10) 21-10 in the final quarter, sinking 14 of 18 free throw attempts in the period and finishing with a 20 of 26 shooting performance from the foul line.
After trailing 38-21 at halftime, the Bears went on a 4-1 run behind a pair of 3-pointers by Tobi Trotter and a Payton Blevins jump shot to slice the margin to 40-31 with 5:15 left in the third.
The Rams pulled away with a 7-1 run to start the fourth. Brinn Farmer hit a 3-pointer and Bullock added a fast-break layup during the spurt, bolstered by strong free throw shooting, to advance.
Sylvania began the game with an 8-0 lead, forcing Plainview coach Luke Griggs to call time with 5:30 left in the first period.
Blevins, who finished with five made 3-point baskets and a game-high 26 points, made back-to-back 3-pointers to bring the Bears within 19-13 heading into the second quarter.
Trotter finished with 11 points.
Here’s how other DeKalb County girls teams fared in area semifinals this week:
Pisgah 95, Geraldine 53
Gracie Rowell had seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points and Gracey Johnson added 10 points in a 95-53 loss to No. 1-seeded Pisgah in a Class 3A, Area 15 semifinal Monday night.
The Eagles (22-3) shot out to a 40-18 lead in the opening period, closing the frame with a 6-0 run. Chloe Womack made a 3-pointer, a pair of free throws and a layup for Pisgah. Layla Hatfield added a 3-pointer and Molly Heard had a layup off a stolen pass to help the Eagles take command.
Hatfield hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 24 points. Womack scored 24 points and Heard chipped in 13 points.
The Bulldogs finished their season at 9-20.
Fyffe 74, NSM 44
Alexia Barber scored 12 points with five rebounds, Gracie Hicks had 11 points and seven rebounds and the Fyffe girls cruised to a 74-44 victory against North Sand Mountain in the Class 2A, Area 15 semifinal round in Ider on Monday night.
Madison Myers and Emma Twilley scored nine points apiece as the Red Devils (23-6) used a 24-8 start to roll into the championship game against Ider at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Jesse Weldon led the Bison (3-16) with 14 points with nine rebounds, and Jaycee Weldon added 12 points.
Ider 70, Section 48
Gracie Flynn led all scorers with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Ider girls powered past Section 70-48 in a Class 2A, Area 15 semifinal in Ider on Monday night.
Alayna Chapman made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, Kaleigh Carson added 10 points and Erin Pruett had nine points, as the Hornets (23-6) advanced to the title game.
Collinsville 54, Cedar Bluff 36
Brittany Rivera scored 13 points, leading four Collinsville girls in double figures in a 54-36 victory against Cedar Bluff in a Class 2A, Area 14 semifinal in Sand Rock on Monday night.
Hadley Hamilton scored 12 points, Caroline Brannon added 11 points and Tyla Tatum had 10 points.
The Panthers (24-2) play Sand Rock in the area championship game at 6 p.m. Friday.
Collinsville led 28-19 at halftime and limited Cedar Bluff to 16 second-half points.
Fort Payne 45, Oxford 24
Kylie Neil scored 21 points and seven rebounds, Isabelle Goggans had 13 points and the Fort Payne girls defeated Oxford 45-24 in the Class 6A, Area 13 semifinal in Albertville on Monday night.
Brylan Gray had nine rebounds and Logan Neil added six rebounds to help lift the Wildcats (10-17) to the area championship game against Albertville.
Fort Payne plays top-seeded Albertville at 6 p.m. Thursday.
