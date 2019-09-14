Lions sting Hornets

The Ider Hornets came up short in their home opener Friday in a 12-0 defeat to regional rival Section.
“We struggled on offense tonight, but the defense played good like the always do,” Ider head coach Miles Keith said. “We’ve just got to get back to things that we’re comfortable doing. I’ve tried to expand our offense a little bit and we just haven’t gotten there yet. We just haven’t gotten to the point where we can be successful doing those things. The things we’ve done well in the last few weeks, we kind of got away from tonight.”
The Lions jumped ahead for good with three minutes left in the first quarter when senior kicker Leo Viljanen kicked a 33-yard field goal through the uprights to put Section ahead 3-0.
The game’s lone touchdown of the night came a quarter later when the Lions’ sophomore tailback Drake McCutchen scored a 4-yard carry to make the lead 10-0 with 7:28 left in the half.
That 10-0 lead stood at the break and Ider gave Section their last two points early in the third when a high snap rolled through the end zone for a safety.
McCutchen led the Lions with 68 yards on 20 carries.
Ider leading receiver was Jesse Massey, who picked 24 yards on two completions. Benjamin Klausen had two grabs for 13 yards and Matthew Wood hauled in one pass for 12 yards.
Ider will try to right the ship next week when they travel to face county rival Collinsville while Section hosts Cedar Bluff.
