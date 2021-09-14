McPherson boots Bengals to overtime win

Fort Payne native Evan McPherson kicked a 33-yard field goal to lift the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 overtime win against the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon.
It was a professional debut for the rookie McPherson, who starred at the University of Florida and Fort Payne High School before that, kicking the winning field goal to deliver Cincinnati a win in its regular-season opener.
Joe Burrow completed a fourth-and-1 throw to set up McPherson’s winning kick attempt.
In his winning debut, McPherson made all three extra-point kick attempts.
McPherson went 5 for 5 on extra-point kick attempts and made two 50-plus-yard field goals during the NFL’s preseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.