Geraldine junior Jaden Dismuke was selected to represent DeKalb County in this year’s annual North-South All-Star Volleyball Game.
Jamie Lee, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association, released the names of players and coaches for the two 15-member teams Thursday.
Dismuke, a 5-foot-6 libero, joins the Team North roster, along with fellow north Alabama standouts Rya McKinnon, a 5-9 outside hitter of 2020 Class 7A state champion Hoover, 6-4 outside hitter Audrey Rothman of 7A runner-up Spain Park and 2A tournament MVP Addisyn Smothers of Addison.
All-star games for baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, cross country, tennis and golf are also scheduled to be played during the All-Star Week, July 19-23. The remaining teams to be selected will be announced in the coming weeks, the AHSAA said in a statement.
Coaches for the All-Star volleyball squads are the same coaches selected for the 2020 North-South All-Star competition, which was cancelled last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The all-star coaching staff includes: (South) Meredith Donald, St. Luke’s Episcopal; Kim Moncrief, Elmore County; and administrative coach Virginia Franklin, Carver-Montgomery; (North) Andrew Murphy, Central-Florence; John Jones, Westminster-Oak Mountain; and administrative coach Sue Marshall, Randolph.
Among the South All-Stars are middle blocker Ella Broadhead and libero Luci Wilkinson of 2020 5A state champion Bayside Academy.
The North-South All-Star competition will be live-streamed by the NFHS Network and AHSAA TV Network.
The South won the 2019 competition 3-0. The North holds a 14-8 edge in the series dating back to the first match in 1997.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.