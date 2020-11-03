FORT PAYNE — The Fort Payne Wildcats look to build on the postseason success they created last season as they host the Gardendale Rockets for a Class 6A, first-round state playoff game at Wildcat Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
Last year the Wildcats (8-2) advanced to the second round of the postseason for the first time since 2011. To advance to the second round this season, they’ll have to go through a Rockets (8-2) team with a matching record and a winner of its last six games.
Rockets coach Chad Eads is a former offensive line coach at Hoover. Fort Payne coach Chris Elmore said from studying Gardendale, it’s easy to be reminded of Eads’ previous job, as it’s the offensive line play that sets Gardendale apart from other teams.
‘They are very good on the offensive line and it is one of the reasons they are hard to stop,” Elmore said.
Fort Payne and Gardendale are not exactly strangers. The two programs have clashed four times since 2014 with the Rockets coming away victorious in all four meetings. Gardendale won 21-14 in a first-round playoff matchup in 2018 and 38-28 in a regular-season dual in 2015.
Quarterback Will Crowder leads the Rockets offense as a three-year starter. Crowder, a West Virginia University commit, started against Fort Payne as a sophomore in the 2018 playoffs. Elmore said Crowder can make all the necessary throws to make his team difficult to defend.
Additional offensive weapons include running back LT Sanders and wide receivers Justin Parks and Derek Carter.
Elmore said Gardendale has one of the more sizable defenses among those Fort Payne has played against this season. Linebacker Kenneth McShan and defensive backs Parks and Carter all played as sophomores when the Wildcats last played Gardendale in 2018.
Sophomore Kelby Collins leads the big defensive line, along with senior linebacker Cole Fuller.
“(The Rockets) have the same kind of talent that Oxford did on defense and we will have to play very well on offense in order to move the ball and score points on them consistently,” Elmore said. “It will be another tremendous challenge for our offense.”
Gardendale slid past Florence 27-21 last week after receiving a forfeit win from Mortimer-Jordan on Oct. 22. The Rockets also defeated Jackson-Olin 20-14 in overtime Oct. 16 following a 35-13 win against Minor.
The Rockets average 25 points per game while surrendering 15 per contest.
The Wildcats scored three first-quarter touchdowns and led 28-0 at halftime of last week’s 41-13 victory at North Jackson.
J.D. Blalock completed 8 of 12 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns and carried the ball four times for 45 yards and another score. Kaden Dubose ran 12 times for 52 yards and a touchdown that pulled Fort Payne ahead 21-0 with 59 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Cam Thomas caught a touchdown pass and finished with three receptions for 69 yards. Sawyer Burt also caught a scoring pass on one of his four catches for 29 yards.
Defensively, Will Green tallied 17 total hits and 15 tackles (six solo), including a sack for the Wildcats. Devin Wells also contributed 15 tackles (nine solo) with 15 total hits and Darrell Prater added seven stops (five solo), including one for loss.
