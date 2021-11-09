McCullough scores player of the week after Plainview's playoff game

Plainview's Dylan McCullough is The Times-Journal Player of the Week after receiving 39% of the online voting.
In last Friday night's AHSAA Class 3A first-round playoff loss at Saks, McCullough rushed for 103 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns.
McCullough scored on runs of 26 yards, 12 yards and 1 yard.
After his 26-yard scoring run in the first quarter, he added a successful 2-point conversion run to tie the game at 8.
