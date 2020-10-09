Ider girls win Jackson/DeKalb County Meet

Makinley Traylor was the top individual finisher in the girls 5000-meter run and the Ider girls cross country team placed first overall in the event at the Jackson/DeKalb County Meet at ToKnowHIM Trails in Pisgah on Thursday morning.
Traylor clocked in at 21:25 to earn the top finish. Kenzie Smith (24:44) finished third, Aubree Chapman (25:56) placed seventh and Alexis Brewer (26:05) was eighth.
Sloan Rodriguez (27:31) was Geraldine’s top finisher in 14th.
Pisgah placed second overall in the race.
On the boys’ side, Geraldine’s Collin Mayfield (16:49) was the top individual placer. Ezekiel Anderson (20:37) added to Geraldine’s success with a sixth-place finish.
Pisgah placed first overall, Ider was second and Geraldine finished third.
Everrett King (21:40) was Ider’s top finisher in eighth.
