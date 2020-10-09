Ider girls win Jackson/DeKalb County Meet

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. High 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Showers early with isolated thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.