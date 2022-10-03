For a second straight week, the Valley Head Tigers are The Times-Journal Team of the Week after collecting a winning 40.4% of the online vote.
The Tigers topped Cedar Bluff 34-6 in a Class 1A-Region 7 matchup on homecoming night last Friday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
For a second straight week, the Valley Head Tigers are The Times-Journal Team of the Week after collecting a winning 40.4% of the online vote.
The Tigers topped Cedar Bluff 34-6 in a Class 1A-Region 7 matchup on homecoming night last Friday.
Valley Head finished with 387 yards of offense, all rushing.
Eian Bain paced the Tigers' ground game with 252 yards rushing on 22 carries with five touchdowns.
Brant Smith and Braden Busby led Valley Head's defense with six tackles apiece.
Valley Head led 28-0 before Cedar Bluff scored.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Sunny. High 76F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:39:17 AM
Sunset: 06:24:23 PM
Humidity: 93%
Wind: NE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:40:02 AM
Sunset: 06:23 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 7 High
A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:40:48 AM
Sunset: 06:21:38 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: N @ 6 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:41:33 AM
Sunset: 06:20:16 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:42:19 AM
Sunset: 06:18:55 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: NNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:43:05 AM
Sunset: 06:17:34 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: N @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:43:52 AM
Sunset: 06:16:14 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: NE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.