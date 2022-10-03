For a second straight week, the Valley Head Tigers are The Times-Journal Team of the Week after collecting a winning 40.4% of the online vote.

The Tigers topped Cedar Bluff 34-6 in a Class 1A-Region 7 matchup on homecoming night last Friday.

